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Auburn man charged for wanting sex with 13-year-old girl
By Steve Hunter,11 days ago
A 26-year-old Auburn man faces charges of second-degree attempted rape of a child, commercial sexual abuse of a minor and communication with a minor for immoral purposes. Mark A. Kuzmych, charged Nov. 12, was one of five men arrested as part of an online undercover sting by the Fife Police Department, the Puyallup Tribal Police Department and Washington State Patrol’s (WSP) Missing Exploited Children Task Force in partnership with several local and federal partners. The agencies conducted an online undercover operation seeking individuals looking for sexual intercourse with minors in Pierce County, according to court documents.