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CARE INC. PRESENTS “NO PLACE TO GROW OLD” FREE MOVIE SHOWING AT TILLAMOOK COLISEUM THEATER NOV. 21ST
By Editor,11 days ago
Please join CARE Inc. on November 21st at the Tillamook Coliseum Theater for a powerful and thought-provoking film screening of No Place to Grow Old. This compelling documentary explores the growing crisis of senior homelessness, sharing the deeply personal stories of older adults who unexpectedly find themselves without a place to call home. The film sheds light on the challenges seniors faces and the importance of awareness, compassion, and community support.