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District 3 in Dawes County
9 days ago
Dawes County – Letters of intent and resumes are now being accepted from those living in District 3 in Dawes County who are interested in becoming the county. commissioner representing that jurisdiction. A vacancy has been created on the county board. The requirements include that an applicant must be a citizen of the United States and be at least 18 years of age. They must reside in District 3 and be a registered voter with no felony convictions.
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