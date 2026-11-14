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10 Creepy Cockroach Facts That Reveal Their Hidden Lives in South Carolina
By Kelvine,11 days ago
South Carolina homeowners sometimes discover that the quietest parts of their properties are hiding some of the most persistent insects around. A cockroach may suddenly appear beneath a kitchen cabinet, disappear behind a refrigerator, or crawl across a porch shortly after sunset. Its quick movements can make it seem almost impossible to follow, especially when it slips into a crack that looks far too small to contain its body.
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