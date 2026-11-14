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All flights at Easterwood Airport delayed or canceled amid nationwide ground stop
By Jamisyn BakerCris Cordova,11 days ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Every flight at Easterwood Airport in College Station is delayed after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop for all flights Friday afternoon. The ground stop took effect around 2:15 p.m. The FAA said it is tied to communication and safety concerns. All...