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Hugo Castro
8 days ago
Hugo Castro, MBA, CFP®, CLU, ChFC, LUTCF is an Executive Vice President and co-branch manager of Equitable Advisors’ South Florida Branch. He began as a financial professional in 1992 and within two years of joining the company, he was promoted to District Manager. He was ranked as the #1 manager in his class in 1994, 1995 and 1996 and during those years, he also earned the Gold Superior Growth and Developing District awards for his outstanding recruiting and sales development. In 1996 he ranked #4, nationally, among all district managers in the company. In 1997, 1998, and 1999 he ranked #2, nationally, winning the Silver National Builders Trophy in each of those years. In 2000 he ranked #1, nationally, winning the Gold National Builders Trophy.