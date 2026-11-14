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10 Strange Black Widow Behaviors That Surprise California Homeowners
By Kelvine,11 days ago
Finding a black widow spider near a garage, patio, woodpile, or outdoor storage area can make even experienced California homeowners pause. The shiny black body and familiar red marking are easy to recognize, but the spider’s everyday behavior is often much less familiar. Black widows spend much of their time hidden, relying on carefully placed webs, sensitive legs, and patient hunting strategies rather than actively searching for people.
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