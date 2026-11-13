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John Heffron Embraces the Hilarious Reality of Getting Older in New Nateland Presents Comedy Special [Video]
By Tyson Paul,9 days ago
After 37 Years in Stand-Up Comedy, the Veteran Comedian Welcomes Audiences to the “Freshman Class of Old Age” in a Hilarious New Half-Hour Special Premiering November 13. After nearly four decades of making audiences laugh, veteran stand-up comedian John Heffron is discovering that getting older comes with a whole new set of challenges, unexpected realizations, and plenty of material worth laughing about.