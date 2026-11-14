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10 Strange Toe-Biter Behaviors That Shock Florida Homeowners
By Kelvine,12 days ago
In Florida, a quiet pond, backyard pool, or water-filled garden feature can hide a surprisingly powerful predator. Beneath the surface, a large aquatic insect may be waiting among submerged leaves, floating vegetation, or the muddy bottom. It can look like an ordinary brown water bug at first, but its powerful front legs and sharp feeding beak reveal a very different kind of animal.
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