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10 Horrifying Dobsonfly Facts That Surprise Pennsylvania Residents
By Kelvine,11 days ago
Few insects can make a Pennsylvania homeowner stop in their tracks quite like a dobsonfly. With its oversized wings, long antennae, and intimidating jaws, this enormous insect can look more like something from a prehistoric swamp than an animal that might appear beside an ordinary porch light. Its appearance is especially startling when one lands on a screen door, crawls across a patio, or rests near a streamside cabin after dark.
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