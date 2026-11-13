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10 Black Widow Spider Secrets Most Arizona Residents Never Knew
By Kelvine,11 days ago
In Arizona, black widow spiders can live surprisingly close to people without being noticed. One may build a web beneath an outdoor chair, hide inside a cluttered storage shed, or settle into a dark corner near a garage. Unlike many spiders that wander across walls or ceilings, black widows usually remain in sheltered locations where their irregular webs blend into the surroundings.