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10 Mourning Dove Secrets Most Georgia Residents Never Discover
By Kelvine,11 days ago
The soft, mournful cooing heard from a telephone wire, backyard fence, or leafy tree is one of the most familiar sounds in Georgia neighborhoods. Mourning doves often appear so comfortable around people that homeowners barely give them a second thought. They walk across lawns, perch on rooflines, visit bird feeders, and sometimes settle into surprisingly exposed nesting spots just outside a window.
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