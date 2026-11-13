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World Rugby Nations Cup – Hong Kong vs Canada – ARN Guide
By Americas Rugby News,9 days ago
Two teams coming off defeats will meat in a neutral-venue clash at Chambery, France, for the penultimate round of the World Rugby Nations Cup on Saturday. Canada were well-beaten by Georgia in Tbilisi but have several reinforcements from Europe bolstering their squad this week. The Maple Leafs square off against Hong Kong, who very nearly upset the USA at Bourg-en-Bresse.