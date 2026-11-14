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10 Bizarre Giant Water Bug Secrets Most Ohio Residents Never Knew
By Kelvine,11 days ago
A large, flattened insect crawling across a patio or circling an outdoor light can be an unsettling sight for Ohio homeowners. Its broad body, powerful front legs, and sharp-looking beak make it resemble something designed for a much larger animal. Some people mistake it for an oversized cockroach, while others are surprised to learn that the strange insect is actually an aquatic predator.
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