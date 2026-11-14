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Dynamic Mother, Daughter Duo Help Fill Tables & Feed Tillamook County Community at Thanksgiving
By Editor,11 days ago
Two Generations, One Thanksgiving – A mother, a daughter, and hundreds of dinners on the North Coast. For many folks on Thanksgiving week, the meal will be possible, in large part, because of the efforts of a mother-daughter team – Kendra Hall and Galena Flores. On Monday, November 23, Galena Flores, Community Engagement at the Tillamook Family YMAC, will be handing out 500 complete meal Thanksgiving food boxes to families all across Tillamook County — everything a household needs to put its own holiday dinner on the table.
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