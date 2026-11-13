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Penn State Berks AIMS Lab to host seminar on ethics and algorithmic fairness
3 days ago
READING, Pa. — The Penn State Berks Artificial Intelligence, Modeling and Simulation Laboratory (AIMS Lab) will host a presentation on how artificial intelligence (AI) can be made fairer in consequential decisions. The lecture will be presented by Violet (Xinying) Chen, an assistant professor of information systems and analytics at Stevens Institute of Technology, from noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 17, in the Gaige Technology and Business Innovation Building, Room 244. The seminar is free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required.