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Charlotte Breaks Ground on 60 Affordable Homes as Rents Stay Out of Reach
By Carlos Hernandez,7 days ago
Construction crews broke ground in October on Ryans Way, a 60-unit affordable housing development rising on a former Brownfield site in Charlotte, after Merchants Capital closed $15.5 million in financing for the project. The development, built by Scantland, Inc., is expected to take 18 months to complete, with units restricted to families earning between 30% and 60% of the area median income.
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