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GXO, Apptronik scale humanoid robot deployments as partnership expands
8 days ago
GXO and Apptronik expanded their partnership, scaling Apollo humanoid deployment. GXO Logistics announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with AI-powered robotics company Apptronik to expand development of Apptronik technology for deployment at scale through a Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model. The companies said that the announcement expands upon...