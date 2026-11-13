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Google DeepMind introduces Gemini Robotics 2.5 AI model to improve robot dexterity and reliability
9 days ago
Google DeepMind introduced Gemini Robotics 2.5, which it said enables robots to learn faster for the real world - from everyday skills to the factory floor. Google DeepMind introduced Gemini Robotics 2.5, which the company describes as an AI model designed to improve how robots learn and perform physical tasks in real-world environments.