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FAA ground stop lifted; Eugene travelers look to get back in the air
By Gold Meadows,11 days ago
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop on Friday night several hours after the agency directed airports to hold departing traffic due to "extraordinary circumstances." 6:30 p.m. Live Update. Celebrities spotted at Eugene Airport during FAA grounding. ---- Original report:. EUGENE, Ore. -...