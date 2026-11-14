undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Guideline for management of septic arthritis in native joints (SANJO)
By Christen Ravn,11 days ago
This clinical guideline is intended for use by orthopedic surgeons and physicians who care for patients with possible or documented septic arthritis of a native joint (SANJO). It includes evidence and opinion-based recommendations for the diagnosis and management of patients with SANJO. Supplement. Acknowledgements. From the SANJO guideline group, we...