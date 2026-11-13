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Compass Sues 15 MLSs, Changes Broker Cooperation & Restricts Employee Leadership Roles
10 days ago
In this episode, Byron Lazine, Tom Toole, and Lisa Chinatti discuss Compass’s 15 new antitrust lawsuits against MLSs, a new policy barring CIH employees from Realtor association leadership, and Byron’s takeaways from NAR NXT in New Orleans. They also talk about mortgage rates jumping to 7.42% after a hotter than expected CPI report and how agents can build a Q1 pipeline as inventory hits a six-year high.