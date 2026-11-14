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Texas Bill Would Force Schools to Report on Holocaust Lesson Gaps
By Sophie Leclerc,11 days ago
A newly filed Texas Senate bill would require every public school district and charter school in the state to report each year on how — or whether — they teach Holocaust Remembrance Week, with new teacher training aimed at districts found to be falling short. State Sen. José Menéndez, a Democrat who has represented his district since 2015, is behind the proposal, which arrives as Texas lawmakers begin stacking up bills for the next legislative session.
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