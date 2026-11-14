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Deck Açucena Turns a Steep Forest Slope Into a Poolside Retreat
By Srishti Mitra,12 days ago
A slim black frame, timber decking, and a glass enclosure occupy a clearing among the trees at Deck Açucena. Designed by TETRO Arquitetura in Nova Lima, Minas Gerais, Brazil, the completed extension adds a swimming pool and sauna to an existing forest residence. Its 78.22 square meters, approximately 842 square feet, give leisure activities their own setting on a steep site within the Atlantic Forest.