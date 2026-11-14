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Pedestrian killed in collision at 66th & Milwaukee
By KCBD Staff,11 days ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian died Friday evening after being struck by a pickup in west Lubbock, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Officers responded at 6:05 p.m. to a collision involving a pedestrian in the 6700 block of Milwaukee Avenue, near 66th Street. They found Nathan McIntire, 49, lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.