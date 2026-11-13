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Sabres leaning heavily on healthy Tyson Kozak: ‘Some of his best hockey’
By Bill Hoppe,11 days ago
BUFFALO – The past three weeks have been the most productive of Sabres forward Tyson Kozak’s three-year NHL career. For starters, the oft-injured Kozak has played nine straight games. But beyond staying healthy, he has consistently contributed, utilizing his speed and tenacity to earn coach Lindy Ruff’s trust as a fourth-line anchor and penalty killer.