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University of Iowa AirCare continues operations amid nationwide FAA ground stop
By Iowa's News Now Staff,11 days ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa AirCare says its medical flight operations are continuing as normal despite Friday's nationwide ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration. In a Facebook post Friday evening, AirCare said its dispatch procedures remain unchanged and crews are available to respond to calls.
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