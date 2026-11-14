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Gainesville police have not disclosed officer’s condition after shooting
By Ray Bianchi,11 days ago
Northeast Georgia Medical Center — Reported Destination of Critically Injured Man. The officer was taken to a hospital for evaluation and observation, but police have not said whether the officer was struck or injured. The officer’s identity has not been released. Police also have not identified the man or given his age, or said whether the woman involved in the disturbance was hurt or what prompted the call, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.