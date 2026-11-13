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French Montana & Max B Recruit Jamie Foxx for “All I Need Is Somebody”
By Quincy,10 days ago
French Montana, Max B, and Jamie Foxx turn ’90s runway vibes and questionable singing into a bizarrely playful collaboration. French Montana and Max B are back together, bringing Jamie Foxx along for “All I Need Is Somebody.” These dudes sound like they’re having mad fun over production straight out of a ’90s runway show. I’m pretty sure the woman on the chorus is AI, though I can’t confirm that. Elsewhere, French and Max give us some truly awful singing, Jamie gives us some not-so-awful singing, and the lyrics sound like oldheads trying to convince women they’re still elite moggers. The whole thing feels like a parody, and honestly, that’s OK.