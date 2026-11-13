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Tove Lo’s New “Blood In Your Eyes” is So Good It’s Criminal
By Emma Platt,10 days ago
Tove Lo’s “Blood In Your Eyes” might be as exciting as the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, and fans have been waiting for GTA6 for years. “Blood In Your Eyes” is about a woman who has fallen for a local criminal, and it’s a fun adrenaline rush for her. At the same time, she knows that he’s definitely hiding something. Tove Lo’s track is very clever and catchy, and definitely fits the criminal theme of the Grand Theft Auto series.