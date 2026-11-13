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Inside the Boardroom: Key Takeaways from the Baker Botts Public Company Women’s Summit
By Samantha Hale CrispinSarah Dodson,11 days ago
As public companies confront rapid technological change, increased regulatory scrutiny and heightened stakeholder expectations, the role of directors and senior legal officers continues to evolve. Those themes were front and center during the Baker Botts Public Company Women’s Summit in Dallas, where Texas women directors, general counsel and senior legal leaders gathered to discuss the issues shaping boardroom conversations. Hosted in partnership with the North Texas Chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors, the program brought together women leaders from public companies across the state for discussions of fiduciary oversight and risk management, artificial intelligence, and pathways to corporate board service.