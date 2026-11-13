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Polo G Continues His Comeback Push With “Dope Spot”
By Quincy,10 days ago
Polo G turns emotional trap production, melodic raps, and flashes of aggression into an honest reflection on hardship and fame. Polo G is working his way back with “Dope Spot,” another track that finds him getting things off his chest. The Chicago rapper leans into emotional melodies as he discusses his hardships and frustration with fame, occasionally turning up the aggression so nobody gets too comfortable. I had a harder time identifying the chorus than I usually do with Polo, but the honest bars and emotional trap backdrop give you something to hold onto.