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Lil Tjay Returns With “Intro” and “Public Figure”
By Quincy,9 days ago
Lil Tjay balances street aggression and emotional melodies across two new tracks. Lil Tjay returned today with two new tracks, “Intro” and “Public Figure.” “Intro” pairs a dramatic beat with some of his most aggressive rapping in a while as he speaks on his resilience, particularly in the streets. “Public Figure” leans into the sound that made him special, combining soap opera-like production with emotional melodic raps. Is he back? I’m not sure yet, but both tracks feel in line with what we know him for.