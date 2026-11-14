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Miami Hurricanes Week 11 Preview: Duke Blue Devils
By Gabriel Garcia,11 days ago
Miami, Florida – It happened: the Miami Hurricanes lost their first game of the season to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, knocking them off the top spot. Whether you believe Elija Lofton made the catch, one thing is for certain. Despite the late rally, the team felt the absence of Malachi Toney. No longer undefeated or number one, the Hurricanes must regroup quickly for a spicy homecoming game with Duke. The Blue Devils, led by former Canes coach Manny Diaz, roll into town at 7-2 (4-2, ACC), coming off a 41-3 victory over NC State and riding a three-game winning streak. Coach Diaz spent three years as UM’s defensive coordinator prior to taking over the program as head coach after Mark Richt’s retirement. He masterminded the Turnover Chain and built one of the best defenses in the country.