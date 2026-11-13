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Almost Every GOP Lawmaker That Trump-Linked PAC Supported With Marijuana Industry Donations Lost Their Election
By Tom Angell,7 days ago
Nearly every Republican member of Congress whose reelection campaign was supported by marijuana industry donations funneled through a Trump-linked political action committee lost their race in last week’s midterm elections. As Marijuana Moment previously reported, some of the U.S.’s largest cannabis companies donated a collective $11.5 million to America...