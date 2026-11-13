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Hurricane Wisdom Shows His Range on “BRABUS MUSIC”
By Quincy,11 days ago
Hurricane Wisdom turns stinky production, emotional melodic raps, and shifting moods into a catchy track that leaves you wanting more. Hurricane Wisdom keeps making his case with “BRABUS MUSIC.” He tackles some seriously stinky production with emotional melodic raps that carry plenty of command. Lyrically, he switches between reckless talk, flexing, and more thoughtful moments, keeping things interesting. I wish the track felt more complete, but even as a teaser, there’s enough catchiness and variety to make it worth a listen.