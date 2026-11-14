undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Former teacher pleads guilty to having sexual contact with 16-year-old student
By Ken Howlett,11 days ago
A former Bardstown High School teacher has pled guilty to having sexual contact with a student. The Bardstown Police Department arrested 32-year-old Mary “Hanna” Mattingly, a substitute teacher at Bardstown HS, in late March 2026 and charged her with first-degree sexual abuse and procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means after an investigation discovered Mattingly “engaged in sexual contact with a high school student.”