undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pennsylvania Should Legalize Marijuana In A Way That Gives Smaller Businesses A Chance To Compete (Op-Ed)
By Marijuana Moment,7 days ago
“Legalization alone does not guarantee a competitive market, and simply allowing existing companies to serve more customers would fall short of what Pennsylvania needs.”. Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s (D) leadership, we have just achieved something that hasn’t happened since the early 1990s here in Pennsylvania. The Senate has flipped to a majority for the Democrats, which gives the party a governing trifecta in the commonwealth. There is no better time to pass adult-use cannabis legislation in Pennsylvania than right now.