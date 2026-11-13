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SDSU football team still holding onto Pac-12 title hopes
By Phillip Brents,10 days ago
The Star-News offers audio versions of articles using Instaread. Some words may be mispronounced. San Diego State University’s football team is still clinging onto slim Pac-12 title hopes with three weeks remaining. The Aztecs are currently in a four-way tie with Oregon State University, Texas State University and Utah State University. Based on the conference’s tiebreakers, the Aztecs are positioned third of the four as of now.