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Faith Matters: Blackwater United Methodist pastor finds calling through hurt, unexpected path
By TERRY ROBINSON,11 days ago
A moment of deep hurt helped set off an unexpected spiritual journey for the Rev. Amy Duhon Castro, pastor of Blackwater United Methodist Church in Baker. Not long after marrying her husband, Darin, in 2006, she experienced a season of infertility. The couple’s parents set up a meeting with a priest in their Lake Charles-area hometown, hoping for guidance.
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