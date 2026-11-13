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CREDIT to Brad Holmes Cap Management - 2027+
11 days ago
It is easy to be critical of certain aspects of Brad Holmes’ performance, given the place we are now in (really good), and making the most of Free Agency, off-season trades, and trade deadlines. Brad Holmes is clearly (from his background, statements, and actions) a draft/develop/sign guy first and foremost. And short of a stinker draft or 2, most would recognize the roster is stacked with his drafted talent.