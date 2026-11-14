undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
What We Know About Chinese Businesswoman Alice Huang
By Reuters,11 days ago
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Alice Huang had a long career in Chinese finance before later emerging as an executive in the global race for artificial-intelligence chips. Known also as Huang Le, she was a top executive of Megaspeed, a Singapore-based tech company that was an Nvidia business partner in the Asia-Pacific region. Her reported affair with Jensen Huang led in part to his resignation as Nvidia CEO on November 12.