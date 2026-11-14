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Four Arrested After Drones Help Police Locate Burglary Suspects at Former Tiffany Building
By Frank L. Cahill,11 days ago
PARSIPPANY — Four men were arrested after police used drones and a Morris County Sheriff’s Office K-9 to locate suspects hiding inside and on the roof of the former Tiffany & Co. building on Sylvan Way, a three-story commercial property where approximately $2 million in copper had recently been stolen, according to Parsippany-Troy Hills Police.
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