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With Puka Nacua Out, Can the Rams Even Get to 20 Points?
11 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams will face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday without wide receivers Puka Nacua (knee) and Davante Adams (hamstring), plus tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle / hamstring). Locked On Rams host Travis Rodgers sees 20 points as a potentially decisive target with the Rams’ offense so uncertain right now. Rodgers and Locked On Cardinals host Alex Clancy agreed that either team reaching that number would likely control an unusually depleted matchup.