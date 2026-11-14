undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How to Watch Jazz vs Rockets for Free: TV Channels, Live Stream Options
11 days ago
Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets host Darryn Peterson and the Utah Jazz on Friday during the 2026-27 NBA regular season. Houston enters the matchup having most recently defeated Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors 115-108 on Wednesday. Forward Durant scored a team-high 20 points, while center Alperen Sengun grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds and dished out a game-high nine assists while scoring 19 points. All starters scored in double figures, with guard Fred VanVleet scoring 18 points, forward Jabari Smith Jr. scoring 14 points and forward Amen Thompson scoring 19 points.