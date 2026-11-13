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» Machete Stabbing Case Dismissed After Prosecution Failed to Indict
By Editor’s Corner,11 days ago
DC Superior Court Judge Juliet McKenna dismissed a domestic stabbing defendant’s case without prejudice on Nov. 9 because the prosecution failed to file an indictment. Eduavdo Gonzalez, 47, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon for his alleged involvement in a domestic stabbing that occurred on the 5100 block of Yuma Court, NW on Feb. 7. The victim, a relative of Gonzalez, sustained a laceration to the left hand from a machete.