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EV owners could face a new $130 annual federal fee as soon as December
7 days ago
Electric car owners could be forced to start paying an annual national fee as soon as next month if Congress passes legislation containing the tax. The EV fee was proposed to help pay for roads and would start at $130 annually. The measure was part of a bipartisan draft of a transportation funding bill that the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee is considering. Under the proposed legislation, dubbed the BUILD America 250 Act, the fee can be increased by $5 each year until it hits a max of $150 annually. Plug-in hybrid owners would be hit with a $35 fee starting in October that can be increased to as much as $50 by the end of the legislation in 2031.