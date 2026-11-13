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» Stabbing Defendant Released to Home Confinement Amid Mental Competency Exam
By Editor’s Corner,11 days ago
DC Superior Court Judge Errol Arthur granted the defense’s motion for the release of a stabbing defendant as parties await her mental competency results on Nov. 12. Alexis Copeland, 30, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and unlawful entry to private property for her alleged involvement in a break-in and stabbing of a victim in their home, on the 1100 block of Constitution Avenue, NE, on Aug. 29. The victim sustained two small lacerations to his forehead.