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Big Boy No. 4014 making holiday stop in Greeley with Living Legend No. 844
By Chris Bolincbolin@greeleytribune.com,9 days ago
Big Boy No. 4014 will make another stop in Greeley next weekend, and it will be joined by Living Legend No. 844 — the fastest operating steam locomotive. The pair of Union Pacific steam locomotives will arrive at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 at the 10th Street crossing downtown near the Colorado Model Railroad Museum, 680 10th St., for a whistle stop. The pair will continue their journey — which is the first holiday excursion for either locomotive and No. 844’s first outing in six years. — to Denver around 11 a.m.
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