undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Raiders' issues remain despite QB change
By Steve Carp,11 days ago
HENDERSON, Nev. — A lot has changed about the Las Vegas Raiders in the last few days. But here’s what hasn’t changed and what needs to change if they’re to have success the rest of the 2026 season: The Raiders still struggle to run the ball consistently and effectively. Defensively, they still struggle to tackle and prevent the big play from biting them. If those two things don’t turn around, it doesn’t matter who the quarterback is.